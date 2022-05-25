Rajasthan RBSE result 2022: It is being expected that Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will release the Rajasthan Board result for class 5th and 8th on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Media Reports highlight that as per the past trends, the Board can declare RBSE 8th Result 2022 and the RBSE 5th Result 2022 on May 25, 2022. Once released, it can be checked online on the list of official websites of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education attached here. The steps to check result has also been attached.

This year, over 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2022 for Class 5th and 8th. RBSE Ajmer is likely to announce result for both class 5th and class 8th students at the same time. To be noted that as of now, no official confirmation regarding the RBSE 5th 8th Result Date 2022 has been made by the Board on any of its official websites. In order to check the result quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth.

Rajasthan Board result 2022: Websites to check

https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ rajresults.nic.in

Check important dates here

RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams between April 27 and May 17, 2022

The Class 8 Board Exams were conducted between April 17and May 17, 2022.

Results are expected to be out on May 25, 2022

Steps to Check RBSE 5th and 8th result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of RBSE results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link to check 5th Or 8th results 2022.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter roll number

Step 4: post submitting the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Details to be mentioned in the result