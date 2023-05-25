RBSE Class 12 Arts Results 2023 OUT; Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board Arts Results

Quick links:
Image: PTI
RBSE 12th Arts result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2023 today, May 25. Results for Varishth Upadhayay students aare also declared. The result has been released in a press conference. A total of _ % have passed class 12 arts exam.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. Around 7.2 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE class 12 arts stream exams. See the list of websites and steps to check RBSE arts result here.
Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.