RBSE Class 12 Arts Results 2023 OUT; Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board Arts Results

RBSE 12th Arts result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2023 today, May 25. Results for Varishth Upadhayay students aare also declared. The result has been released in a press conference. A total of _ % have passed class 12 arts exam.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. Around 7.2 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE class 12 arts stream exams. See the list of websites and steps to check RBSE arts result here.

Where to check RBSE Arts Results 2023?

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th arts result: Here's how to check on SMS

Enter RJ12ARoll Number in the text message section and send the same to 5676750 or 5623.

How to check RBSE arts result on mobile app

Look for the RBSE app on the google play store and download the same

Enter your registration number and date of birth

After logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

How to download RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2023