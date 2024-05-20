Advertisement

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare the RBSE Class 12 result 2024 today, on May 20, at 12:15 pm. The RBSE 12th results will be announced for the students of all three streams: science, commerce, and arts.

A press conference will be conducted by the board to announce the RBSE 12th result 2024, alongside revealing the Rajasthan board toppers list and pass percentage.

Students who participated in the Rajasthan Class 12 exams held from February 29 to April 4 will be able to access their results through the official websites, rajresults.nic.in. To check the RBSE 12th result 2024, students will need to input their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

The RBSE 12th mark sheet will contain essential details including the student's name, parent's name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, pass or fail status, and any remarks. It's crucial to note that the RBSE Class 12 result 2024 available online is provisional, and students are advised to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

Websites to check RBSE Class 12 result 2024:

How to check RBSE Class 12th Results 2024

Visit the official websites provided by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE):

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajasthan.indiaresults.com

Look for the "Result" or "Results" section on the homepage of any of these websites.

Select the option to check the RBSE Class 12 result 2024 from the available choices.

Input your roll number and date of birth when prompted. Ensure the accuracy of the details entered.

Click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button to proceed. Your RBSE Class 12 result for 2024 will then be displayed.

Save a copy of your result for future reference or print it out if needed. Verify the information against your official documents for accuracy.

Passing marks for RBSE Class 12 Result 2024: In line with the passing criteria, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to qualify the exam. For subjects incorporating practical exams, a minimum of 23 marks out of 70 is necessary, while for elective subjects without practicals, students need to achieve at least 26 marks out of 80.