RBSE Class 5, 8 Result 2022 To Be Released On June 8, Here's How To Check Scores

RBSE class 5 and class 8 result 2022 is scheduled to be released on June 7 at 11 am. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
RBSE

RBSE 5th and 8th Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to announce the class 5 and class 8 exam result on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The result date and time have been announced by Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. He tweeted, "The Class 5, 8 result will be announced tomorrow at 11 am."

Once released, the students will be able to check the RBSE 5th, and 8th results 2022 on the official website. It can be checked by following the step mentioned below. This year over 15 lakh students and 12.64 lakh students took the Class 5, 8 exams 2022. The class 5 and class 8 exams were conducted between April and May. To check result, students should be ready with their registration number, roll number, and date of birth. 

The state education minister tweeted, "The examination results of 12.63 lakh candidates of class-8 and 14.53 lakh candidates of class-5 will be declared digitally on June 8, 2022, at 11.00 am. My best wishes and blessings to all the students."

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: List of websites to check RBSE result

  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Class 5, 8 Result 2022: Check date and time here 

  • RBSE 5th Result 2022 will be released on June 8 at 11:00 AM
  • RBSE 8th Result 2022 will be released on June 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Follow these steps to download scores

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the Rajasthan Board's official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads RBSE class 5 result or RBSE class 8 result 2022
  • Step 3: On the login window, candidates will have to submit the required details such as roll number, name etc
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should go through it and check the details mentioned in the mark sheet
  • Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.
