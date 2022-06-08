RBSE Class 5th Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link And Steps To Check Rajasthan Board Result

RBSE Class 5th Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has finally released the class 5 exam results today June 8. The result can be checked by visiting the official website. The direct links to check RBSE Results will be activated soon. The result has been announced by the Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. Also, the Board has announced the class 8 result. To check the results candidates need to enter their registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

This year, students have been awarded grades and not marks. Students will be able to check their RBSE Class 5 results from the official BSER board Ajmer website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The class 5 exam was held from April 27 to May 17, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the RBSE Result 2022. Nearly 15 lakh students took part in Class 5 exams this year.

RBSE 5th Results 2022: List of websites to check RBSE Result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in.

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Rajasthan 5th Result 2022: Here's how to download the RBSE 5th Result

To check the Rajasthan board class 5 result candidates need to go to the Rajasthan Board's official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.

Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads RBSE class 5 result

Now, candidates will have to submit the required details such as roll number, name etc

After entering the details, the result will appear on the screen

Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that students must viist the official website for fresh updates and more details

Use the direct link given here to check Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result - Click Here

RBSE 5th Results can also be checked by using this Direct Link

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)