RBSE Class 5th Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link And Steps To Check Rajasthan Board Result

RBSE Class 5th Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has finally released the class 5 exam results today June 8. The result can be checked by visiting the official website. The direct links to check RBSE Results will be activated soon. The result has been announced by the Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. Also, the Board has announced the class 8 result. To check the results candidates need to enter their registration number, roll number, and date of birth.
This year, students have been awarded grades and not marks. Students will be able to check their RBSE Class 5 results from the official BSER board Ajmer website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The class 5 exam was held from April 27 to May 17, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the RBSE Result 2022. Nearly 15 lakh students took part in Class 5 exams this year.