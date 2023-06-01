RBSE Class 5th Results 2023 Today: Where And How To Check Results Online, Via SMS

Quick links:
Image: iStock
RBSE 5th Class Result 2023: The Directorate of Education, Rajasthan will declare the RBSE class 5th results 2023 today, June 1. The result will be out at 1.30 pm. The results will be announced by education minister BD Kalla in a press conference. Once released, the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online.
The RBSE class 5 results will be available on the official website- rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and, rajresults.nic.in. Candidates will have to log in using their roll number to download their results. See how to check RBSE class 5 results below.
Around 14.6 lakh candidates have appeared for the class 5th exam in Rajasthan this year. In the press conference, BD Kalla will announce the details of results like pass percentage, number of candidates, toppers' names, etc.
Candidates can also get their RBSE class 5 results via SMS. To get RBSE results via SMS, candidates must type RESULT (space) RAJ5 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.