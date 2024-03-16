×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

RBSE class 8th result 2022 declared: Direct link and steps to check RBSE 8th scores

RBSE Board Class 8 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has finally released the RBSE 8th result 2022 today, June 8. Here's direct link.

Reported by: Amrit Burman
RBSE Class 8th result
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • 1 min read
RBSE Board Class 8 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has finally released the RBSE 8th result 2022 today, June 8. The RBSE Class 8th results have been announced on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. This year 27.16 lakh students participated in the examination. The Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result has been announced by Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. BD Kalla. Students must note, that they need to enter their registration number, roll number, and date of birth to check the results. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the RBSE Result 2022.

 

 

RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022: Steps to check grade via SMS

Here's the direct link to check Rajasthan board class 8 result

 

Published June 8th, 2022 at 13:52 IST

