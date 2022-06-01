RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: Science, Commerce Result To Be Out Today At 2 Pm

RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is scheduled to release the intermediate or Class 12 results of Science and Commerce stream students on June 1, 2022. Once released, the result can be accessed on the RBSE official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board has released the result date and time in advance. As per that, the Science and Commerce RBSE exam results will be released on Wednesday in the second half at 2 pm. Data highlights that this time over 2.32 lakh students took the class 12 science exam. 27,339 candidates took the Class 12 RBSE Commerce exam.

The exams were conducted in offline mode between March 24 and April 26, 2022. It was conducted in 6,068 exam centres across the state. In order to access the result, candidates will have to be ready with their BSER exam roll numbers and date of birth. In order to be considered qualified, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 33%.

Rajasthan Board 12th result: RBSE result official announcement

Cabinet Minister for department of EDUCATION (Primary & Secondary) Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla on May 31 tweeted,"The result of Science and Commerce Faculty of Senior Secondary Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 2 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance."

RBSE 12th result 2022: Websites to check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in

Step-by-step guide to download RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest update section

Step 3: Click on the Class 12 Science or Commerce result link

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page

Step 5: Enter the required login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Post submitting the same, result will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

RBSE Results 2022 for classes 5, 8 likely to be out today

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the RBSE class 5th and 8th results on June 1, 2022. Students who took the exam and are waiting for results will be able to check it on the official website. RBSE made an announcement pertaining to the same on its official Twitter handle. The tweet was posted on May 26 and stated that the results will be out within a week. Considering that, either the result will be released today on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. In order to check the RBSE results at the earliest, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The steps to check the result are mentioned here.