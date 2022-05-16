RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon: Here's How To Check

RBSE Results 2022: The results of the Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations are expected to be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) sometime soon. Till now, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the declaration of the results. It is expected that the results will be announced on the official website of the BESR in the coming weeks.

After the declaration of the result, candidates will be able to check it by visiting the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Last year, the Education Minister of Rajasthan announced the result at a press conference, and this year also, the result is expected to be announced at a press conference. To check the result, candidates would be required to enter their login credentials such as roll numbers and other details that are available on the admit card. Earlier, the Board had announced that the evaluation process was underway and the class 10, and 12 result is likely to be announced by the last week of May, 2022. "The board has just started the evaluation process, the students can expect their 10th, 12th results 2022 by the last week of May. If delayed, the result will be announced in June," the official said.

RBSE Results: Here's how to download Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th results

Step 1: To download the Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 results candidates need to visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 board exam result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and/or any additional information.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen automatically.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

This year, over 20 lakh students appeared for the matric and inter exams which were conducted between March 24 and April 26, 2022. It is to be noted that the students will have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each paper to pass the board exam. In 2021, 80.63 percent of students passed in the Class, and 91.96 percent pass percentage was recorded in inter science stream. In commerce, the pass percent was 94.49 and in arts, it was 90.70 percent.

Image: Pixabay/ Representative