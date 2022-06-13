RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 Direct Link Activated, 82.89% Of Students Pass

RBSE Rajasthan board 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, BSER Ajmer has released the RBSE, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022. The result announcement has been done by state education minister. A press conference was organized where he announced the topper names too. The list of websites on which result has been released is attached below.

Students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check the result. They should make sure to download the result and take its printout for future reference. The steps to download Rajasthan board class 10 result scores are mentioned below. Rajasthan Board 10th result link can be checked here.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th result: Official websites to check scores

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in indiaresults.com examresults.net

RBSE class 10 result 2022: Date and time for result release

The result has been released on June 13, 2022

It has been released at 3 pm

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to check RBSE class 10 or matric result

Step 1: To check BSER Rajasthan result go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates are required to click on the link which reads "RBSE 10th result"

Step 3: On the redirected page, registered candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through it, download the same

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

This year, the class 10 exams were conducted between March 31 and April 26, 2022. The examination began at 8:30 am and continued till 11:45 am. Now, more than 10 lakh students are waiting for their results which will be released today at 3 pm.

Girls outshine boys in RBSE class 10 result 2022

82.89% students have passed the class 10 or matric exam 2022. 4 lakh 66 thousand 490 boys have passed the exam. 4 lakh 10thousand 358 girls have passed the exam. 82.89% pass percentage has been recorded. Girls pass percentage is 84.38% and boys pass percentage is 81.62%