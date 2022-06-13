RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 Direct Link Activated, 82.89% Of Students Pass

Quick links:
RBSE Rajasthan board 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, BSER Ajmer has released the RBSE, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022. The result announcement has been done by state education minister. A press conference was organized where he announced the topper names too. The list of websites on which result has been released is attached below.
Students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check the result. They should make sure to download the result and take its printout for future reference. The steps to download Rajasthan board class 10 result scores are mentioned below. Rajasthan Board 10th result link can be checked here.
This year, the class 10 exams were conducted between March 31 and April 26, 2022. The examination began at 8:30 am and continued till 11:45 am. Now, more than 10 lakh students are waiting for their results which will be released today at 3 pm.
82.89% students have passed the class 10 or matric exam 2022. 4 lakh 66 thousand 490 boys have passed the exam. 4 lakh 10thousand 358 girls have passed the exam. 82.89% pass percentage has been recorded. Girls pass percentage is 84.38% and boys pass percentage is 81.62%