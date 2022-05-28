RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2022 Date: Check Official Announcement Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
RBSE Rajasthan Board result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has finally announced the RBSE class 5th and 8th result declaration date. After a long wait, the students will get their RBSE results 2022. As per the official announcement made by RBSE on its official Twitter account, the Rajasthan Board classes 5, 8 results will be declared by June 1.
"The Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be announced next week," RBSE informed on May 26.
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 5वीं और 8वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट , अगले सप्ताह जारी होगा परिणाम l @Rajasthanboard #5thBoard ! #8thBoard ! #result— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) May 26, 2022
Once released, the RBSE results can be checked online. The list of official websites to check the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has been attached here. The steps to check result has also been attached below. Read on to know full details.
This year, more than 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2022 for Class 5th and 8th. RBSE Ajmer is likely to announce result for both class 5th and class 8th students on the same date. In order to check the RBSE results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth.