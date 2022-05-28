RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2022 Date: Check Official Announcement Here

RBSE Rajasthan Board result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has finally announced the RBSE class 5th and 8th result declaration date. After a long wait, the students will get their RBSE results 2022. As per the official announcement made by RBSE on its official Twitter account, the Rajasthan Board classes 5, 8 results will be declared by June 1.

"The Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be announced next week," RBSE informed on May 26.

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022

Once released, the RBSE results can be checked online. The list of official websites to check the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has been attached here. The steps to check result has also been attached below. Read on to know full details.

Rajasthan Board Results 2022

This year, more than 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2022 for Class 5th and 8th. RBSE Ajmer is likely to announce result for both class 5th and class 8th students on the same date. In order to check the RBSE results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth.

Rajasthan Board result 2022: Websites to check

https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

rajresults.nic.in

Steps to Check RBSE 5th and 8th result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of RBSE results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link to check 5th Or 8th results 2022

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter roll number

Step 4: post submitting the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Details to be mentioned in the result

Name of the test taker

Candidate’s roll number

Subjects appeared for

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Date of Birth

Candidate's School

Grades acquired in each subject

Overall grade

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative