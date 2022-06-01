RBSE Rajasthan Board Classes 5th, 8th Results 2022: See List Of Websites, Steps To Check

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
RBSE Rajasthan Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the RBSE class 5th as well as class 8th results on June 1, 2022. All the registered students who took the exam will be able to download their results now. The result date was announced by RBSE on its official Twitter handle. The tweet posted on May 26 read that the results will be announced within a week. For checking results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. Websites to check result and step-by-step guide to download result are mentioned below.
The tweet reads, "Rajasthan Board :- 5th and 8th board result, result will be released next week."
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 5वीं और 8वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट , अगले सप्ताह जारी होगा परिणाम l @Rajasthanboard #5thBoard ! #8thBoard ! #result— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) May 26, 2022
This year the exams were conducted in offline mode and over 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2022. The tweet reads that board will announce the results for both class 5th and class 8th students on the same date. The list of websites on which result will be released is mentioned below.