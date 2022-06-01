Last Updated:

RBSE Rajasthan Board Classes 5th, 8th Results 2022: See List Of Websites, Steps To Check

RBSE Rajasthan Result 2022: Result for both class 5 and class 8 is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2022. It can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
RBSE

Image: Pixabay


RBSE Rajasthan Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the RBSE class 5th as well as class 8th results on June 1, 2022. All the registered students who took the exam will be able to download their results now. The result date was announced by RBSE on its official Twitter handle. The tweet posted on May 26 read that the results will be announced within a week. For checking results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. Websites to check result and step-by-step guide to download result are mentioned below.

The tweet reads, "Rajasthan Board :- 5th and 8th board result, result will be released next week."

This year the exams were conducted in offline mode and over 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2022. The tweet reads that board will announce the results for both class 5th and class 8th students on the same date. The list of websites on which result will be released is mentioned below.

RBSE 5th result and RBSE 8th result: Official websites to check result

  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. rajresults.nic.in

Here is how to download RBSE class 5th result 2022 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the class 5th exam should go to official website
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the RBSE class 5th result link 2022
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter roll number
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take its printout for future reference

Steps to check RBSE Class 8th result 2022 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the class 8th exam should go to any of the official websites 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the RBSE class 8th result link 2022
  • Step 3: Registered candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the required details 
  • Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference
READ | NBSE Nagaland Board result 2022 Date & Time: Classes 10, 12 result to be declared tomorrow
READ | WB Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal 10th Board Result to be released on June 3
READ | Nagaland Board Result 2022: NBSE classes 10, 12 result to be declared today at 2 pm
READ | Nagaland Board result 2022: Girls outshine boys, check result highlights here
READ | Rajasthan board result 2022 LIVE: RBSE 12th science, commerce result at rajresults.nic.in
Tags: RBSE, RBSE Rajasthan Result, Rbse 5th result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND