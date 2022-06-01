RBSE Rajasthan Board Classes 5th, 8th Results 2022: See List Of Websites, Steps To Check

RBSE Rajasthan Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the RBSE class 5th as well as class 8th results on June 1, 2022. All the registered students who took the exam will be able to download their results now. The result date was announced by RBSE on its official Twitter handle. The tweet posted on May 26 read that the results will be announced within a week. For checking results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. Websites to check result and step-by-step guide to download result are mentioned below.

The tweet reads, "Rajasthan Board :- 5th and 8th board result, result will be released next week."

This year the exams were conducted in offline mode and over 25 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams 2022. The tweet reads that board will announce the results for both class 5th and class 8th students on the same date. The list of websites on which result will be released is mentioned below.

RBSE 5th result and RBSE 8th result: Official websites to check result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in

Here is how to download RBSE class 5th result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the class 5th exam should go to official website

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the RBSE class 5th result link 2022

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter roll number

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take its printout for future reference

Steps to check RBSE Class 8th result 2022