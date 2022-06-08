RBSE Rajasthan Board Classes 5th, 8th Results 2022: Where And How To Check RBSE Results

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Rajasthan Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is set to release the class 5 and class 8 exam results today Wednesday, June 8, 2022. After the declaration, the students will be able to check the RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022 by visiting the official website. Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla confirmed the date and time of the result. "The Class 5, 8 results will be announced tomorrow at 11 am," he tweeted.
Follow RBSE class 5th, 8th results 2022 LIVE Updates here
As per official information, this year nearly 15 lakh students and 12.64 lakh students took part in Class 5, 8 exams 2022. The class 5 exam was held from April 27 to May 17, 2022, and the Class 8 examination was conducted in the state from April 17 to May 17, 2022, at various exam centers. Students must note, that they need to enter their registration number, roll number, and date of birth to check the results. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the RBSE Result 2022.
