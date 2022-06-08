RBSE Rajasthan Board Classes 5th, 8th Results 2022: Where And How To Check RBSE Results

Rajasthan Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is set to release the class 5 and class 8 exam results today Wednesday, June 8, 2022. After the declaration, the students will be able to check the RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022 by visiting the official website. Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla confirmed the date and time of the result. "The Class 5, 8 results will be announced tomorrow at 11 am," he tweeted.

As per official information, this year nearly 15 lakh students and 12.64 lakh students took part in Class 5, 8 exams 2022. The class 5 exam was held from April 27 to May 17, 2022, and the Class 8 examination was conducted in the state from April 17 to May 17, 2022, at various exam centers. Students must note, that they need to enter their registration number, roll number, and date of birth to check the results. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the RBSE Result 2022.

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: List of websites to check RBSE Result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Class 5, 8 Result 2022: Date and time



Rajasthan Board Result Date & Times RBSE 5th Result 2022 June 8 at 11:00 AM RBSE 8th Result 2022 June 8 at 11:00 AM

RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022: Here's how to download the RBSE 5th Result | RBSE 8th Result

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the Rajasthan Board's official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads RBSE class 5 result or RBSE class 8 result 2022

Step 3: On the login window, candidates will have to submit the required details such as roll number, name etc

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through it and check the details mentioned in the mark sheet

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

