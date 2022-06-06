RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2022: How To Check RBSE 12th Arts Results On Website, App, SMS

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
RBSE 12th arts result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2022 on Monday, June 6, 2022. The result will be released in the second half at 12:15 pm. Along with RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022, the board is also scheduled to release the results of Senior Upadhyaya Examination 2022. RBSE Secretary Megha Chaudhary said that over 6.52 lakh candidates have been registered in the Senior Secondary Arts class examination and 4058 candidates have been registered in Senior Upadhyay examination.
The result will be released on various platforms. Once out, it will be available for download by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check result, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth.
Once released, the result of 8 lakh candidates will be available on the list of websites mentioned above. Students should know that the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce Streams had already been declared on June 1, 2022. Over two lakh students took the exam. Students who have not downloaded their results yet can check it by following these steps.