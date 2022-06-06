Last Updated:

RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2022: How To Check RBSE 12th Arts Results On Website, App, SMS

RBSE Rajasthan Board will be releasing the class 12 or inter result for Arts stream on Monday, June 6, 2022. The result will be out in second half at 12.15 pm.

RBSE 12th arts result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2022 on Monday, June 6, 2022. The result will be released in the second half at 12:15 pm. Along with RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022, the board is also scheduled to release the results of Senior Upadhyaya Examination 2022. RBSE Secretary Megha Chaudhary said that over 6.52 lakh candidates have been registered in the Senior Secondary Arts class examination and 4058 candidates have been registered in Senior Upadhyay examination.

The result will be released on various platforms. Once out, it will be available for download by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check result, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth.

RBSE 12th result: Here's how to check on SMS

  • Enter RJ12ARoll Number in the text message section and send the same to 5676750 or 5623.

Here is how to check inter arts result on mobile app 

  • Look for the RBSE app on the google play store and download the same
  • Enter registration number and date of birth
  • Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen 

RBSE 12th result 2022: Websites to check

  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. rajresults.nic.in

Step-by-step guide to download RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest update section
  • Step 3: Click on the Class 12 Arts result link 
  • Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page
  • Step 5: Enter the required login credentials like roll number and date of birth
  • Step 6: Post submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen 
  • Step 7: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference 

Once released, the result of 8 lakh candidates will be available on the list of websites mentioned above. Students should know that the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce Streams had already been declared on June 1, 2022. Over two lakh students took the exam. Students who have not downloaded their results yet can check it by following these steps

