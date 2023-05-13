RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2023 For Classes 10th, 12th Expected By This Date

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the class 10th and 12th results 2023. RBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 will be declared soon. Almost all the preparations to announce the results are done by the board. It is expected that RBSE results will be declared by May 20.

Rajasthan Board will release the RBSE class 12th science exams 2023 first followed by arts and commerce results. After releasing the class 12 results of all streams, RBSE will declare the class 10th results. However, the results of all classes and streams will be out by the end of May month.

RBSE exam paper evaluation started soon after the exam was concluded. The paper evaluation has been completed and the marks of the candidates are being entered into the portal by the evaluators. The process is being done online.

This year around 21 lakh students appeared for the RBSE board exams 2023. Around 10 lakh of them appeared for class 12th exams and the remaining 11 lakh took the RBSE 10th exams. RBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 16 to April 11. RBSE 12th exam was held from March 9 to April 12. The RBSE Results 2023 once released will be available on the official website- rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan RBSE Results 2023: Here's how to download Rajasthan class 10, 12 results