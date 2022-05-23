RBSE Result 2022 Date For Classes 10, 12 Revealed By Official, Check Here

RBSE Result Date 2022: Clearing the speculations related to the release date of class 10 and 12 results, an official has confirmed the result date to a media organisation. RBSE deputy director PR Rajendra Gupta said that results of one stream of Class 12 will be declared by this month. The report suggests that date and time for results are yet to be fixed. However, the deadline to release result is June 15, 2022. To be noted that the board will provide students prior information regarding the date and time.

A RBSE official earlier told a media organization that the marking for Rajasthan Class 10 as well as class 12 exam 2022 has almost been completed. The matric or class 10 and also class 12 science, arts, and commerce students will be able to check the Rajasthan Board Results on the official website. This year, over 20 lakh students took the class 10, and 12 exams 2022. The board exam started on March 24 and concluded on April 26, 2022. The steps to check result are mentioned below.

RBSE class 10, 12 result: Check pass percentage & result analysis

In order to be declared pass, students should score at least 33% marks in each subject

RBSE Result 2021 for classes 10 and 12 was declared in the month of July. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 80.63. The pass percentage for Class 12 was 91.96 percent for the science stream, 94.49 percent for commerce, and 90.70 percent for arts.

Result to be announced by State Education Minister

Following the trend, the Education Minister of Rajasthan will be releasing the RBSE 10th result and RBSE 12th result 2022 in press conference. Students will have to enter the details mentioned in admit card to check the result. For more details, candidates can go to the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RBSE Results: Here's how to download Rajasthan class 10, 12 results