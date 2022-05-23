RBSE Results 2022: Class 10, 12 Result Release Date Likely To Be Announced Today

RBSE result date: A RBSE official earlier told a media organization that the marking for Rajasthan Class 10 as well as class 12 exam 2022 has almost been completed. He said that the matric or class 10 and also class 12 science, arts, and commerce exam result release date is expected to be announced on Monday, May 23, 2022. This year, over 20 lakh students have got themselves registered and appeared for the class 10, and 12 exams 2022. The exam was conducted in the month of April and last exam was conducted on April 26, 2022. The result release date will be uploaded on the official website.

Registered students who took the board exam will have to score at least 33% marks to be declared pass and be promoted to the next class. Last year, the RBSE Result 2021 for classes 10 and 12 was declared in the month of July. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 80.63. The pass percentage for Class 12 was 91.96 percent for the science stream, 94.49 percent for commerce, and 90.70 percent for arts.

State Education Minister to announce results

Following the trend, the Education Minister of Rajasthan is expected to release the result at a press conference. In order to check the result quickly and in a hassle-free manner, registered candidates should be ready with their login credentials such as roll numbers and other information mentioned on hall ticket. The steps to download hall tickets are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RBSE Results: Step-by-step guide to download Rajasthan matric, inter results