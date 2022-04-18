Last Updated:

REET 2021 Cutoff Released By RBSE, Here's How To Check On Official Website

REET 2021 cutoff has been released on the official website. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Official tweet has also been attached.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
REET

Image: Pexels


REET Result 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, on April 17 released Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off. The announcement of cut-off release was done by Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for 15, 500 posts. REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off are the REET marks that would be considered while recruiting teachers. The cut offs for recruitment have been uploaded on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. 

REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off for 3500 posts

  • For Unreserved general and female categories, the cut off mark is 11
  • For UR WD and DIV, the cut off mark is 75
  • For SC general and female category, the cut off is 95 marks
  • For SC WD category, the cut off is 80 marks
  • For ST General and female category the cut off is 99 marks. For WD and DIV, the cut offs are 75 and 91 respectively.

REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off for Special Teacher (MR)

  • For ST general and female category, the cut off marks is 62

REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off: VI

  • For general and female category, the cut off marks is 99

The Cabinet Minister for department of EDUCATION (Primary & Secondary) tweeted the cut off marks. He tweeted, "Under Rajasthan Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher Direct Recruitment 2021-22, 15500 posts of teacher level first, the list of provisional selected candidates and cut off marks have been issued on April 17, 2022" He further tweeted, "Name wise selection orders of the candidates are being uploaded on the departmental website. , Congratulations and best wishes to all the selected candidates."

RBSE REET 2021 cut off

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the news update section
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will have to click on the relevant link 
  • Step 4: Post clicking on it, the cut off marks will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should check the marks and download it
  • Step 6: They are also advised to take its printout for future reference
READ | BJP demands CBI inquiry in REET paper leak case, asks 'Why is Rajasthan Govt afraid?'
READ | REET paper leak: Rajasthan police use water cannon on BJP protestors demanding CBI probe
READ | REET 2022 to be conducted in July, vacancies increased to 62 thousand
READ | Rajasthan MLA runs dusk to dawn demanding arrest of officials involved in REET paper leak
READ | REET 2022 exam on July 23 & 24, registration begins from April 18; See full details
Tags: REET, RBSE, Reet result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND