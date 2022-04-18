REET 2021 Cutoff Released By RBSE, Here's How To Check On Official Website

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
REET Result 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, on April 17 released Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off. The announcement of cut-off release was done by Education Minister Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for 15, 500 posts. REET 2021 Level 1 Cut off are the REET marks that would be considered while recruiting teachers. The cut offs for recruitment have been uploaded on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
The Cabinet Minister for department of EDUCATION (Primary & Secondary) tweeted the cut off marks. He tweeted, "Under Rajasthan Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher Direct Recruitment 2021-22, 15500 posts of teacher level first, the list of provisional selected candidates and cut off marks have been issued on April 17, 2022" He further tweeted, "Name wise selection orders of the candidates are being uploaded on the departmental website. , Congratulations and best wishes to all the selected candidates."
राजस्थान प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती 2021-22 अंतर्गत अध्यापक लेवल प्रथम के 15500 पदों पर दिनांक 31- 12- 2021 को जारी विज्ञप्ति के क्रम आज दिनांक 17 अप्रैल 2022 को प्रोविजनल चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची व कट ऑफ़ मार्क्स जारी कर दिए गए है।@DIPRRajasthan pic.twitter.com/bYEeXkGUDC— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) April 17, 2022
अभ्यार्थियों के नामवार चयन आदेश विभागीय website पर अपलोड किए जा रहे है । ।— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) April 17, 2022
सभी चयनित अभ्यार्थियों को बधाई व शुभकामनाएँ ।@RajCMO @rajeduofficial @ashokgehlot51 @INCIndia @INCRajasthan pic.twitter.com/52Ie0m8Q7J