REET 2022 Answer Key Released, Here's How To Raise Objections By August 25

REET 2022 answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates can check and download the same by following the steps mentioned below.

REET 2022 Answer Key

REET answer key 2022: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the provisional answer key for REET 2022 exam. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check the key now. The answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have been given time to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, the final answer key will be prepared. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

The provisional key has been released for the written examination which was conducted on July 23-24, 2022 across the state. The steps to download REET 2022 answer key is mentioned below. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer can raise objections against it. For each question, candidates will have to pay Rs. 300 in online mode. The last date to raise objection is till August 25, 2022, as per the official notice.

REET 2022 provisional answer key: Follow these steps to check and raise objections

  • Visit the official site of BSER REET on reetbser2022.in.
  • Click on the objection window link available on the home page.
  • Fill in the details required and click on submit.
  • Raise objection against the required question and make the payment of the fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

REET 2023 Syllabus Released

The Board of Secondary Education has released the syllabus for the teacher recruitment exam 2023, Rajasthan (BSER) today, August 11, announced the State Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla. According to the latest update, the teacher recruitment exam is set to take place in the month of January next year. A total of 46,500 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Exam: Here's how to download REET 2023 Exam Syllabus

  • Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of REET
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "REET 2023 Syllabus"
  • Step 3: A new window would open on the screen
  • Step 4: The REET 2023 Recruitment Examination Syllabus will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Save, and take a printout of the examination.
