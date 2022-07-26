REET 2022 Answer Key Soon, Question Booklet Released; Know How To Check

REET 2022 Answer Key: All the question booklets for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET-2022) have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer today. All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the question paper by visiting the official website of REET – reetbser2022.in. This time, REET 2022 was held on July 23 and 24 in two different shifts. Paper 1 was conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and Paper II was held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The examination was held in offline mode. The question papers for both shifts conducted on two separate days have been released. There are a total of four booklets – Booklets A, B, C, and D for both level 1 and level 2.

Meanwhile, the REET 2022 Answer Key is also expected to be released by the end of this month. As of now, the examination authorities have not made any announcements. But it is expected that the REET Answer Key will be released by this week. All those candidates who clear the REET will become eligible to teach in the primary and upper primary government schools in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels—the level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers, and the level II exam is held for recruitment of teachers for the upper primary level.

REET 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to download REET 2022 Question Booklet

Step 1: To download the REET 2022 Question Paper, candidates are required to visit the official website of reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the question booklet link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the shift and day they attempted the exam.

Step 4: Then, click on the download option of the question paper booklet.

Here's direct link to download BSER REET Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative