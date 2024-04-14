Advertisement

REET Results 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the results and list of finally selected candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) L1 (primary school teacher) and L2 ( upper primary school teacher) results 2022. The results have been released for the L-2 SST, Urdu and L-1 Sanskrit, Punjabi, Science-Math, and Hindi subjects. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check REET Result 2022

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the result link available on the home page.

The subject-wise links will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link you want to check the result for

A PDF file will open

Look for your roll number

Check and download the list.