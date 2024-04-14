×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 12:21 IST

REET Result 2022 declared for primary and upper primary school teachers, here's link

REET Results 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the results and list of finally selected candidates who appeared for REET L1 and L2 exams.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
REET Result 2022
REET Results 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the results and list of finally selected candidates who appeared for the  Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) L1 (primary school teacher) and L2 ( upper primary school teacher) results 2022. The results have been released for the L-2 SST, Urdu and L-1 Sanskrit, Punjabi, Science-Math, and Hindi subjects. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

 

Direct link to check Rajasthan REET Results 2023

How to check REET Result 2022

  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the result link available on the home page.
  • The subject-wise links will be displayed on the screen 
  • Click on the link you want to check the result for
  • A PDF file will open
  • Look for your roll number 
  • Check and download the list.

 

Published October 6th, 2023 at 12:21 IST

