Updated October 6th, 2023 at 12:21 IST
REET Result 2022 declared for primary and upper primary school teachers, here's link
REET Results 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the results and list of finally selected candidates who appeared for REET L1 and L2 exams.
Reported by: Nandini Verma
REET Results 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the results and list of finally selected candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) L1 (primary school teacher) and L2 ( upper primary school teacher) results 2022. The results have been released for the L-2 SST, Urdu and L-1 Sanskrit, Punjabi, Science-Math, and Hindi subjects. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Direct link to check Rajasthan REET Results 2023
How to check REET Result 2022
- Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the result link available on the home page.
- The subject-wise links will be displayed on the screen
- Click on the link you want to check the result for
- A PDF file will open
- Look for your roll number
- Check and download the list.
Published October 6th, 2023 at 12:21 IST
