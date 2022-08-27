REET Result 2022 To Be Out Soon, Know How To Check & Download Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
REET result 2022: The exam conducting body, Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer is gearing up to announce REET results 2022. Once released, the REET 2022 result will be available on the official website reetbser2022.in. Applicants who took the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers will be able to check and download their results by following these steps. In order to check the same, they should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth.
To be noted that recently the provisional key was released and candidates were given time to raise objections against it. Candidates had to pay Rs 300 for each question to raise objections. Post considering the objections, final answer key will be prepared. Following the exam pattern, result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. The steps to check and download results s well as final key are mentioned below.
There is no provision of Re-checking, Re-assessment or Scrutiny of OMR sheets by the Board. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.