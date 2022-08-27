REET Result 2022 To Be Out Soon, Know How To Check & Download Scorecards

REET result 2022: The exam conducting body, Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer is gearing up to announce REET results 2022. Once released, the REET 2022 result will be available on the official website reetbser2022.in. Applicants who took the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers will be able to check and download their results by following these steps. In order to check the same, they should be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth.

To be noted that recently the provisional key was released and candidates were given time to raise objections against it. Candidates had to pay Rs 300 for each question to raise objections. Post considering the objections, final answer key will be prepared. Following the exam pattern, result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. The steps to check and download results s well as final key are mentioned below.

REET Final Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Candidates should visit the official website reetbser2022.in

On the homepage, candidates should go to the Important Downloads section

Candidates should then click on the notification that reads, "Final Answer Key".

A new PDF would open up which will have the answers

Candidates should download the same and go through the answers

Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the final answer key for future reference

REET 2022 Result: How to check results

Visit the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in

Click on REET 2022 Result link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

There is no provision of Re-checking, Re-assessment or Scrutiny of OMR sheets by the Board. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.