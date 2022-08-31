RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 Released, Know How To Check Merit List At Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS Mains Result out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the release of RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021. All the candidates who got themselves registered and took the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, can check the result now. It can be checked on the official website of RPSC by following these steps. The direct link to check result of RPSC RAS Mains 2022 has been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result which has been released is for the mains examination which was conducted on March 20 and 21, 2022. The exam was conducted at various exam centres. Candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible to appear for personality and viva-voca test. This is the last round of this recruitment drive. To be noted that only those who cleared the prelims exam were eligible to sit for the mains exam.

RPSC RAS Mains exam result 2021: Here's how to check scorecards

Step 1: Those who took the exam should go to the official website of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open and candidates should check the roll number after downloading the file

Step 4: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here is the direct link to check result (CLICK HERE)

The exam was conducted to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 posts are for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services. The recruitment drive had three rounds, prelims, mains and interview. The result of second round has been released. Those who clear all the rounds, will be selected for the posts. For more details related to recruitment drive, candidates can go to the official website.