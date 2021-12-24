RPSC SI Result 2021 Declared At Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Here's How To Download

RPSC SI Result 2021: The result of the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates who have appeared in the examination that was held from September 13–15 can check and download the result merit list from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Along with the result, the Commission has also released the model answer keys for all 6 papers of the exam on October 11.

In this examination, a total of 18,787 candidates have qualified and will now be eligible to face the physical efficiency test (PET). The online application procedure for the posts started in February-March this year for recruitment to 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. The recruitment procedure will be conducted in three phases, including a written test, a physical fitness test, and an interview/personality test.

RPSC SI Result: Here's How to Check RPSC SI result 2021

Step 1: To Check RPSC SI result 2021 candidates must visit the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks(For Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021" under ‘News and Events section on the homepage.

under ‘News and Events section on the homepage. Step 3: After clicking on the link RPSC SI result 2021 merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and check by searching roll number (Cntrl+F)

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the result for reference.

Image: Unsplash