RPSC SI Result 2021 Released, Follow These Steps To Check Result PDF

RPSC SI CCE Result: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the result for Sub Inspector posts. The RPSC SI PET Result 2021 has been released on Monday, April 11, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check the result. RPSC Sub Inspector results can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

RPSC SI PT Result 2021 that has been released is for the Physical Efficiency Test. Registered candidates took the test between February 12 and February 18, 2022. Reports suggest that nearly 2900 candidates have cleared this round and are eligible to sit for the next or interview round.

RPSC SI Result 2021: Follow these steps to check

Candidates who have appeared for the RPSC SI CCE physical efficiency test should visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, they will have to click on link which reads "On the homepage, click on the link that reads, '11/04/2022 - Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks of Qualified Candidates for Interview (After Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021."

Post clicking on it, a PDF file having roll numbers of qualified candidates will be opened up

Candidates should download the PDF file, look for their roll number and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

To be noted that the commission has not announced the interview date yet. Only selected candidates will be eligible to sit for interview round. Those who will clear the interview round will be hired by the commission. Admit cards for interview round will be issued separately nearly 2 weeks before the interview date. For being updated, candidates who have cleared written exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

