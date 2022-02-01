RRB NTPC 2021 Result: Committee Starts Review; Over 1 Lakh Suggestions Submitted

RRB NTPC 2021 Result: The RRB NTPC 2021 result review committee has started their work today, February 1, 2022. The RRB-NTPC result review committee was formed after youths staged massive protests across the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. On January 24, thousands of candidates who were eagerly waiting for the results came onto the streets to protest against the declaration of "inaccurate results" by the Railway Recruitment Board. The protest lasted more than 72 hours across the UP and Bihar. So far, more than 1 lakh candidates have given their suggestions.

RRB NTPC 2021 Result: Committee begins review, over 1 lakh suggestions submitted

"A committee has been formed. It is our responsibility to clear everyone's doubts. The report of the committee will be revealed within the given time limit. As of now, more than one lakh students have given their suggestions. The committee will take 2 weeks as a resolution period, and only after this will any announcement regarding the result be made," said the Railway Minister

Following a series of protests across the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the government on January 26 announced the formation of a committee to review the results. Apart from the formation of a committee, the Railway Recruitment Board has also established outreach centers for candidates across the country. The recruitment procedure began from December 2020 to December 2021 for employment in the non-technical popular categories. Over 1 crore applications in both the NTPC and level 1 exams were recorded and the RRB NTPC 2021 Results for the CBT 1 Test were announced on January 14 and 15, 2022.