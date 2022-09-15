RRB NTPC CBAT Scorecard Released For Jul 30 Exam; Here's Direct Link

RRB NTPC CBAT Scorecard 2022: The scorecards of the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) 2 of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay level 6. has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today September 15, 2022. Interested candidates can check their scorecards by visiting the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. Notably, shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the document verification round

This time, the Board conducted the NTPC computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for level 6 posts on July 30, 2022, and the results for the CBAT were released on September 7, 2022. Also, RRB released a list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates for the document verification process. Now, RRB has released the scorecards for the candidates. Through this recruitment drive a total of 35,208 posts including Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master posts will be filled in the department.

According to the official notice, "The candidate finally empanelled, after Medical Examination, for the post in Pay level-6 will be excluded in the shortlisting process to other lower Pay level posts. Each Candidate needs to attend Document Verification and Medical Examination only once in the normal course."

Here’s how to check RRB NTPC CBAT scorecard

Step 1: In order to check the scorecards, candidates are required to visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Then, click on the link that says, "Weblink to view scorecard for Computer-Based-Aptitude-Test conducted on 30-07-2022"

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their registration number and date of birth and login.

Step 4: Automatically, a new page would open on the site.

Step 5: The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the document for future needs.

Here's direct link to check RRB NTPC CBAT Scorecards - Click Here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)