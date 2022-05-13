RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022: Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Today At 5 Pm, Check Details Here

RRB NTPC answer key 2022: Railway Recruitment Board is scheduled to activate the RRB NTPC answer key link on Friday, May 13, 2022. All those candidates who appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination can check the provisional answer key once released at 5 pm. The provisional key will be released on the official site of regional RRBs. Since the answer key is provisional in nature, candidates will be given an option to raise objections. The deadline to raise objections will end on May 18, 2022. The objection link will remain open till 11.55 pm on May 18 and objections raised post deadline will not be considered in any case. All those candidates who will wish to raise objections, will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per objection. The provisional key can be downloaded by following these steps

Check important dates here

The CBT 2 exams were conducted on May 9 and May 10, 2022

The provisional key will be released on May 13, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ends on May 18, 2022

RRB NTPC Answer Key: Here is how to download provisional key

Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates should go to the official website of RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RRB NTPC Answer Key link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Post logging in, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the answer key and download the same

Step 6: Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Railways arranged special trains for students appearing in RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam 2022

Many candidates of RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) raised the issue of their exam centres being far away from their home towns, Indian Railways decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country. Most of these train services were for May 8 in order to help the candidates reach their exam centres in the morning and will also transport them back home after their exams are over. The aspirants had to pay fares for these special train services and no concessions were given