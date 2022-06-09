RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result Released; Here's How To Check Merit List And Scores

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result: Railway Recruitment Board, also known as RRB released the result of the second stage computer-based test on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The result has been released for RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination for pay level 6. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their RRB NTPC results now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The result has been released for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam for pay level 6 which was conducted on May 9, 2022. Candidates who have cleared this round are eligible to appear for the aptitude test. RRB has published roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

“Shortlisted Candidates will be advised to download the Exam City intimation slip through the official website of RRBs / SMS / Email. The e-call letter will be available for download four days prior to the Aptitude Test date,” an official statement said. "The shortlist is based on merit in 2nd stage CBT and extant reservation rules. Total number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in Computer Based Aptitude test is eight times the Revised Vacancy notified on the official websites of RRBs on 22-01-2022 for the post of Station Master and Traffic Assistant," it further said.

Follow these steps to check RRB NTPC CBT 2 result

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBT-2) Pay Level 6 (Station Master)

Step 3: Post clicking on the link, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 result merit list will appear on screen

Step 4: Candidates should download it and check the same

Here is how to check scorecard