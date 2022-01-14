Last Updated:

RRB NTPC Result 2019 To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's A List Of Websites To Check Scores

RRB NTPC Result is scheduled to be released on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the results on these websites.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Image: PTI


Railway Recruitment Board is scheduled to release the results of RRB NTPC exam on Saturday, January 15, 2022. To be noted that it is as per the schedule which was released long back for 2019 CBT 1 exam. Since then no notice for change in dates has been uploaded on official website. Nearly 1 crore candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam will be able to check the result once it is released tomorrow. It will be released on the official regional websites like rrbmumbai.gov.in.  

RRB NTPC Result 2021 will be released region-wise along with the minimum cut off like RRB Patna Results, RRB Kolkata result, RRB Chennai results, and so on. Only those who qualify the exam will be eligible for the next round. The CBT 2 will be held for final recruitment process.  The important dates can be checked here.

RRB Result: Check important dates here

According to the official notice, "The results of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) are currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published on the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022."

  • RRB NTPC 2021-22 exam was held in 7 phases between December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021
  • CBT 2 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between February 14 and February 18, 2022

RRB NTPC Result 2021: List of some of the websites 

RRB NTPC 2022 Admit card

The admit cards will only be released after RRB NTPC results are announced. For downloading the RRB NTPC admit cards, candidates will have to enter their registration details. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly after the release of the result. 

