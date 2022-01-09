RRB NTPC Result 2021 To Be Out By January 15; Check List Of Websites, Other Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Railway Recruitment Board, Non-Technical Popular Category or RRB NTPC Result 2021 for CBT 1 is scheduled to be out by January 15, 2022. Nearly 1 crore candidates who appeared for the exam are waiting for the results. The result which will be released by mid-Jan is for the RRB NTPC 2019 exam which was conducted in 7 phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021. The exam aimed to recruit nearly 35,000 vacancies.
Candidates must know that the exact time of releasing the result has not been announced by the Board yet. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates. In order to check the results once it is released, candidates will have to be ready with their application number and date of birth. It will be uploaded on the regional websites as well. A list of some of the regional websites has been mentioned below.
According to the official notice, "The results of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) are currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published on the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022."
Candidates who will pass the RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination will be eligible to take the CBT 2 examination. Candidates should know that they will be shortlisted for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination based on the normalized marks obtained in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result. CBT 2 exam will be conducted from February 14 to 18, 2022.
The admit cards will only be released after RRB NTPC results are announced. For downloading the RRB NTPC admit cards, candidates will have to enter their registration details. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly after the release of the result.