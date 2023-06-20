Last Updated:

RRB NTPC Result Declared For Levels 2, 3, 5, And 6, Here's How To Check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the RRB NTPC exam for levels 2, 3, 5, and 6. Here's how to check list of qualified candidates.

Nandini Verma
RRB NTPC Result

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the RRB NTPC exam for levels 2, 3, 5, and 6. RRB has released the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for various Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts based on their performance in CBT ( 1 and 2), CBAT, and CBTST followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. The results can be checked on the official websites of RRBs.

How to check RRB NTPC results 2023

  • Visit the official website of RRB of your region.
  • On the homepage, click on RRB (NTPC) Level 6,5,3,2 result link
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Look for your roll number and save the PDF file.
  • Take a printout for future reference

" This result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the Railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel/modify the results in case of any inadvertent error / typographical mistake. The remaining vacancies arising due to Medical Unfit/ Level Out/ Absenteeism/ Rejected cases will be filled up after calling eligible additional candidates for the Next Round of Documents Verification. The appointment of any candidate found using unfair means to get selected shall be canceled summarily and action will be taken as per law," the official notice reads.

