RSMSSB Computor Exam Provisional Answer Key Out, Raise Objections Till Jan 8

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board on Tuesday, January 4 released the answer key of Computor Exam 2021. To be noted that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. It is for the exam which was conducted on December 19, 2021. Through this recruitment drive a total of 250 candidates will be selected to fill the vacant posts. The steps to download answer key and raise objections have been mentioned below.

Check important dates

Online registration of application was started on September 8, 2021

Closure of registration of application was on October 7, 2021

Exam was conducted on December 19, 2021

Objection raising window will be opened on January 6, 2022

It will be closed on January 8, 2022

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Exam Pattern

Candidates had to answer 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question carried equal marks and 1/3 marks have been deducted for each wrong answer. The minimum qualifying percentags is 40.

Here are steps to check the provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

On the homepage, they should click on latest news

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to select candidate corner from the menu bar

Candidates should click on the answer key, they will then be redirected to another page

Click on the link which reads Computor 2021: First Answer Key of Exam Computor- Code (105)

The answer key will be displayed in form of PDF, candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

To be noted that since it is provisional key, candidates have been given option to raise objections if any. The objection-raising window will be activated for two days between January 6 and January 8, 2022. Candidates should make sure to raise the objections till then as any objection raised post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. The Board will charge a fee of Rs. 100 per objection. Considering the objections raised by the candidates, the Board will prepare the final key. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final key. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in