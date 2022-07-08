RSMSSB JE Result 2022 Released, Here's How To Check Merit List

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
RSMSSB JE Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the RSMSSB JE Result 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the Junior Engineer examination can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The examination for JE for Civil Engineering was conducted on May 18, 2022. The JE Electrical Engineering exam was conducted on May 19, 2022. The JE Mechanical Engineering exam was conducted on May 20, 2022. The written exams were conducted in two shifts. the first shift started at 10 am and continued till 12 noon. Second shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,092 Junior Engineer vacancies will be filled. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.