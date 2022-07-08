RSMSSB JE Result 2022 Released, Here's How To Check Merit List

RSMSSB JE Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the RSMSSB JE Result 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the Junior Engineer examination can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination for JE for Civil Engineering was conducted on May 18, 2022. The JE Electrical Engineering exam was conducted on May 19, 2022. The JE Mechanical Engineering exam was conducted on May 20, 2022. The written exams were conducted in two shifts. the first shift started at 10 am and continued till 12 noon. Second shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on result link

Step 3: Post clicking on RSMSSB JE Result 2022 link, a new page will open up

Step 4: Candidates will then have to check their roll numbers

Step 5: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here is the direct link to check result

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,092 Junior Engineer vacancies will be filled. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.

Rajasthan junior engineer exam final answer key: Steps to download