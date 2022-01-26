RSMSSB Patwari Result Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Result

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has released the RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021 on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Nearly 10 lakh candidates who took the exam can check the Rajasthan Patwari results now. The result and cut off list has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more information, candidates can go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

To be noted that the RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021 that has been released on Tuesday is for the exam that was conducted on October 23, 2021. Registered candidates took the exam in offline mode. To be noted that the Board released the provisional answer key on November 22, 2021. Candidates were given 4 days time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised, final answer key was prepared. Following the steps, the results are prepared on the basis of final answer key. Here is the step-by-step guide to check the results.

RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021: Here is how to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Patwari 2021 Result.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where results will be displayed

Candidates should scroll through it and view the result

Candidates should go through it, download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results

Result highlights that only about 11,000 candidates have qualified in RSMSSB Patwari Result. Over 15 lakh candidates registered for the exam and nearly 10 lakh candidates took the exam. Those who secure merit in this result will be selected for recruitment to over 5,000 vacancies. As mentioned above, RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of final answer key. Candidates who have secured merit are advised to wait for further instructions from the Board with regards to the recruitment process.