Last Updated:

RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2018 Out, Here's How To Check Scores Online

RSMSSB stenographer result has been released on official website. It can be checked by registered candidates by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
RSMSSB

Image: Shutterstock


RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2018 has been released by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the stenographer examination can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The results have been declared for the Phase II examination for Stenographer posts. It was conducted between October 29 and October 31, 2021 and between January 11 and 13, 2022 in various centres in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through these simple steps given below. 

RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2018: Here is how to check scores

  • Step 1: Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link 
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to click on RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2018 link.
  • Step 4: A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Step 5: Once released, candidates should download the file
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

To be noted that those candidates who will qualify the written examination will have to appear for the document verification process. The dates and time of document verification have not been released by the Board yet. However, it is expected to be released by the Board in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB. 

READ | RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 registration begins; check previous cutoff, eligibility

RSMSSB Computer Teacher Recruitment: Over 10,000 Vacancies Notified

Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for Computer Instructor posts. Through this recruitment drive a total of 10,000 posts for Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor. Interested and eligible candidates apply for the posts by visiting the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

READ | JSSC CCE Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 956 vacancies extended till Feb 21

The application procedure would begin from February 8 and would continue till 9 March 2022. Candidates must note that the last date to pay the application fees is 9 March 2022, and after that, no application will be accepted. The admit card for the examination would release sometime between May and June 2022. Candidates aged between 18 to 45 years of age are eligible to apply. The selection of the candidates will be based on the written test followed by the result and then a document verification process, and the final merit list will be released.

READ | Assam Teachers Recruitment 2022: Govt to appoint 20,000 teachers by May 10
READ | UP NHM Recruitment: Deadline to apply for 4000 Community Health Officer posts ends today
READ | Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 487 constable, commander posts
Tags: RSMSSB, RSMSSB Stenographe, RSMSSB stenographer result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND