RSMSSB VDO 2021 Mains Result Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Result PDF

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board, also known as RSMSSB has released the main exam result for Village Development officer exam. The result has been released on July 29 and can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to RSMSSB VDO Mains Result, candidates can go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates should know that they will not have to enter any credentials to check result online. The direct link to check the result has also been attached below.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022: Follow these steps to download result PDF

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go t the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on link that reads, “Village Development Officer(Mains)2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”.

Step 3: A PDF having list of selected candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates should search for their roll number in the list of selected candidate.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Step 6: Candidates are also advised to take its printout.

Here is the direct link to download result PDF.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5396 vacancies of Village Development officers will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 4557 vacancies are for unreserved category and 839 are for reserved category. The prelims exam was conducted on July 9 this year. The board released the prelims result on April 12, 2022. Only the candidates who cleared the preliminary exams were allowed to appear for the mains exam. As per the reports, nearly 1.75 lakh candidates who took part in the RSMSSB VDO 2021 Prelims Exam passed and were eligible to sit in the main exam. It is advised that the candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates.