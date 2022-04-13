RSMSSB VDO 2021 Result Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

RSMSSB VDO Result 2022: The result for the Rajasthan VDO 2021 Exam has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates can check the preliminary exam result for the Village Development Officer 2021 by visiting the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for the Rajasthan VDO 2021 was declared on April 12, 2022. As per the reports, nearly 1.75 lakh candidates who took part in the RSMSSB VDO 2021 Prelims Exam have passed and are now eligible to sit in the main exam.

RSMSSB VDO 2021 Results: Here's how to download RSMSSB VDO Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads "Village Development Officer 2021 Result."

Step 4: Alternatively, candidates can click here for the direct link - Rajasthan VDO 2021 Result.

Step 5: Verify your registration number and download the results.

Step 6: Take a printout of the copy for future needs.

Here's direct link to check RSMSSB VDO 2021 Results - Click Here

The Board conducted the prelims exams on December 27 and 28, last year. Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill a total of 3896 posts for Village Development Officers. Candidates will be selected for VDO through the preliminary and main exams. However, the date for the RSMSSB VDO 2021 Mains Exam is likely to be announced by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. The Rajasthan VDO 2021 Mains Exam Date is likely to be set in the month of July. It is advised that the candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates.

(Image: Pexels/ Representative)