Sainik School 2022 Result Released; Here's How To Check And Download Results

Sainik School result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised results of the All India Sainik School. All those candidates who appeared in the examination that was held on January 9, 2022, can check and download the result by visiting the official website of AISSEE - https://aissee.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, NTA has also declared the answer key for AISSEE 2022.

According to the official notification, "school-wise, class-wise, gender-wise, and category-wise merit lists will be displayed on the websites of the respective Sainik Schools. The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents that eligible applicants must submit. "Candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Sainik School Society at subsequent stages of the admission process," it read. The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 was held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 360 centers, located in 167 cities across India, for admission to Class VI and Class IX in the 33 Sainik Schools in the country. The examination for Class 6 was held in the following 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Sainik School Result 2022

AISSEE result download: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the AISSEE 2022 result, candidates must visit the official website of ALL INDIA SAINIK SCHOOLS ENTRANCE EXAM.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, scroll down and click on the link that reads, "AISSEE 2022-NTA Score."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open up.

Step 4: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin to check the result.

Step 5: The result will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and print the results for future use.

Candidates are advised to refer to the Information Bulletin on the website of NTA. In case, candidates face any issues, they can call 011 4075 9000 or 011 69227700 or write to National Testing Agency (NTA) at aissee@nta.ac.in. Candidates are strongly advised that they must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

