Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board Declares SKIMVB Public Examination 2024 Results

The Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board (SKIMVB) has announced the results of the SKIMVB Public Examination 2024 February session.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
exam results
Representative | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board (SKIMVB) has announced the results of the SKIMVB Public Examination 2024 February session for general and boarding students. Candidates can now access the results for Class 5, 7, 10, and 12 on the official website of SKIMVB, samastha.in.

How to Check SKIMVB Public Exam Results 2024

For students eager to access their results, here are the steps to follow:

  1. Visit the official website of SKIMVB at samastha.in or svb.samastha.in.
  2. Navigate to the 'Exam Result' tab on the homepage.
  3. Click on the 'Public Examination Result 2024 February' link.
  4. Choose the desired class from the dropdown menu.
  5. Enter your registration number and click 'Submit.'
  6. The Samastha Madrasa results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Verify the results and download the mark sheet for future reference.

Provisional Results Available Online

The board had previously released the results of the Class 10 and 12 public exams for English medium students on March 21. However, it's essential to note that these online results are provisional, and the original mark sheets will be distributed by the respective schools. Students who wish to apply for the revaluation process due to dissatisfaction with their results can do so through the official website. The board assures a thorough review of the question papers for those opting for revaluation to rectify any unanswered questions.

Significant Outreach and Educational Initiatives

SKIMVB plays a pivotal role in the education sector, with over 10 lakh students being guided by approximately 50,000 dedicated teachers across various educational levels, including lower primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary classes. The board emphasizes not only academic education but also imparts moral and regular education to its students. Affiliated institutions and madrasas benefit from common textbooks and uniform provisions, ensuring a uniform learning experience for all students.

Unique Teaching Methodologies

One of the distinctive features of SKIMVB's educational approach is its focus on spiritual and moral education. The board allocates two hours before 9 am specifically for this purpose, ensuring that students receive holistic education that nurtures both their academic and moral development.
 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

