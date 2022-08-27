SAMS Odisha B.Ed Result 2022 Released At Samsodisha.gov.in, Here's How To Download

SAMS Odisha Result 2022: Students Academic Management System Odisha BEd result 2022 has been released on official website. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to result, students should go to the official website samsodisha.gov.in

In order to download the result, students should be ready with their roll number to check the result. The direct link to check the SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022 has also been attached below. Along with the BEd entrance test result, SAMS Odisha has also issued the BHEd 2022 entrance test result.

An update on the official website reads: "The B.Ed. & B.H.Ed. Entrance Score is now published. All candidates (Opted in CAF as Appearing) must upload their graduation mark on or before 28-Aug-2022 in order to have the possibility of considering their candidature in the selection list."

SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check and download

Step 1: To check the BEd entrance result, students should go to the official website samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Then they will have to enter their SAMS Odisha entrance test roll number

Step 4: Post entering the details, the SAMS Odisha BEd or MHEd result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the BEd entrance 2022 result

Step 6: Take a printout for the future references

To be noted that the result which has been released today is for the SAMS Odisha BEd Entrance Exam 2022 which was conducted on July 31, 2022. Over 80,000 students appeared for the exam. Candidates who meet the Odisha B.Ed Cut-off Marks 2022 will be declared qualified. Odisha BEd entrance test is conducted by the SAMS Odisha for admission in BEd courses in various participating private and government colleges across the state. For more details, candidates can go to the official website samsodisha.gov.in.