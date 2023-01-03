SAV Class 6 Entrance Test Mains Answer Key Released; Here's How To Check

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key: The Bihar Secondary Education Board has released the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Answer Key for the 6th standard. The examination was held on December 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can check the BSEB Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the BSEB at biharboardonline.com. In case candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it by visiting the official website and following the below-mentioned steps.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Test Answer Key released

Bihar School Examination Board on Twitter announced the declaration of the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Test Class 6 Answer Key. According to the information released by the BSEB, candidates will have three days to raise objections against the answer key, and they can submit their grievances between January 5 and January 8, 2023. It is to be noted that any objection raised after January 8 will not be accepted.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya: Here's how to raise grievances against BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Examination

Step 1: In order to raise a grievance against the answer key, candidates must first visit the official website at biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Then, after finding the answer key, candidates need to click on the option that reads, "Grievances."

Step 3: Then, click on the option that reads, "Simultala Main Entrance Exam 2023."

Step 4: Candidates then need to open the objection panel.

Step 5: Raise the grievance and click on the "Submit" button.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

