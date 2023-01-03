SAV Class 6 Entrance Test Mains Answer Key Released; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key: The Bihar Secondary Education Board has released the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Answer Key for the 6th standard. The examination was held on December 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can check the BSEB Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the BSEB at biharboardonline.com. In case candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it by visiting the official website and following the below-mentioned steps.
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/EznGwZCUwF— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) January 3, 2023
Bihar School Examination Board on Twitter announced the declaration of the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Test Class 6 Answer Key. According to the information released by the BSEB, candidates will have three days to raise objections against the answer key, and they can submit their grievances between January 5 and January 8, 2023. It is to be noted that any objection raised after January 8 will not be accepted.