Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

SBI Apprenticeship Result declared for December exam; Here's direct link to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results of its Apprentice exam, which was conducted on December 4th, 7th, and 23rd, 2023.

Nandini Verma
SBI
SBI | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results of its Apprentice exam, which was conducted on December 4th, 7th, and 23rd, 2023. These results were announced on February 26th, 2024, and can be found in PDF format on the bank's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

The PDF document contains the roll numbers of provisional selections, making candidates eligible for the Proficiency Test in Local Language(s). This proficiency test is compulsory unless applicants present proof of having studied the specified local language up to either the 10th or 12th standard level. Selected candidates must attend the language test at centers designated by the bank in the state where they applied, at their own cost. 

Advertisement

Direct link to download result 

How to check SBI apprentice results 2024

  1. Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.
  2. Locate the "Results" or "Announcements" section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link related to the SBI Apprentice Exam Result.
  4. The result may be available in PDF format. If so, download the PDF file to your device.
  5. Open the downloaded PDF file and search for your roll number or name in the list of provisionally selected candidates.
  6. If your roll number or name is listed, you have qualified for the exam. Save or print the result for future reference.
Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

12 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

16 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

17 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

18 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

18 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

18 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

18 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

18 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

18 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as SP Chief Whip in UP Assembly

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  2. Oscars 2024: First Slate Of Presenters Announced, Deets Inside

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. India Live | PM Modi to Visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Samajwadi Party Leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq Dies at 94

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. SSC Selection Post Phase 12 Notification Out for 2049 vacancies

    Education14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo