SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 Delayed Due To Lok Sabha Elections, Official Notice Issued

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a delay in the release of the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024. The postponement is attributed to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In an official notice issued by the bank, it has been stated that the declaration of results for all ongoing recruitment posts has been deferred due to the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

The notice issued by the bank reads, “To whomsoever It May Concern, all candidates are advised that declaration of Results of All ongoing recruitments / engagements held earlier in F.Y 2023-24 are deferred as per directions of Ministry of finance, Department of financial services and shall be published once notification of completion of entire 18th Lok Sabha election process is released by Election Commission of India.”

The SBI conducted the mains exam for Clerk Posts in multiple shifts on February 25 and March 4, 2024. Although the exact date for the release of the result has not been specified, it is anticipated to be announced in the month of June 2024.

How to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024

To check the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of SBI. Navigate to the career section and locate the SBI Junior Associate Exam result link. Login using your registration number and date of birth. Submit the required details. The PDF file containing the result will appear on your screen.