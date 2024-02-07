English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: How to check SBI junior associate preliminary results

SBI Clerk Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) is gearing up to release the results for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre.

SBI
SBI | Image:X Photo
The State Bank of India (SBI) is gearing up to release the results for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Aspiring candidates can access the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 once declared by visiting the official website of the Bank. The Preliminary Examination took place from January 5 to January 12, 2024, while the main examination is tentatively scheduled for February 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8773 vacant posts. Candidates who will clear the prelims exam will be called for SBI Clerk main exam followed by interview. 

How to check SBI Clerk prelims result 2024

To check the SBI Clerk Prelims Result, you can follow these steps once it is declared:

1. Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI)- sbi.co.in

2. Look for the "Careers" or "Recruitment" section on the homepage.

3. Find the link related to the SBI Clerk Recruitment or Results.

4. Click on the link for the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024.

5. You may be required to log in using your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

6. After entering the necessary details, submit the information.

7. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result will be displayed on the screen.

8. Check your result, which will include details such as your score, qualifying status, and other relevant information.

9. Download the result or take a printout for future reference.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

