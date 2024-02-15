English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

SBI Clerk prelims result 2024 to be declared shortly, main exam dates out; Check details here

SBI Clerk prelims result 2024: State Bank of India (SBI) is gearing up to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 shortly. Main exam dates have been announced

Nandini Verma
SBI
SBI | Image:X Photo
In a much-anticipated update, the State Bank of India (SBI) is gearing up to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 shortly. Aspiring candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate preliminary examination can check their results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in once the results are declared.

SBI Clerk Main Exam Date 2024 out

The successful candidates in the preliminary examination will progress to the next stage of the recruitment process—the main examination. According to information available on the official website, the SBI Clerk Main Exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on February 25 and March 4, 2024. Aspirants are advised to keep an eye out for the release of the call letters for the main examination, which will be available shortly.

How to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024

Here is a step-by-step guide on how candidates can check their SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on the "Careers" link available on the page.
  3. Look for the Clerk recruitment link on the new page.
  4. Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link.
  5. Enter the required details and click on submit.
  6. The result will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Check the result and download the page.
  8. Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 8283 Junior Associate posts within the organization. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of SBI for more details and updates related to the recruitment process. As the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 is on the verge of being declared, candidates are eagerly awaiting this crucial update in their pursuit of a career with the State Bank of India.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

