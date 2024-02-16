Advertisement

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 has been officially declared by the State Bank of India (SBI) for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) position in the clerical cadre. Candidates can access the scorecard on the SBI official website at [https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings](https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings). This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8773 vacant posts.

The preliminary examination for SBI Clerk 2024 took place from January 5 to January 12, 2024. To check the SBI JA Scorecard 2024, candidates need to enter their roll number or registration number, date of birth, and text verification.

Advertisement

For those eager to understand the structure of the Online Main Examination, details have been provided. The Bank has also released the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024.

How to check SBI Clerk Prelims Results?

To check your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of SBI at

Advertisement

2. Look for the result link or click on the link reading “PRELIMINARY EXAM RESULT.”

3. Enter your login details, including roll number or registration number, date of birth, and text verification.

Advertisement

4. Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

Stay updated on further developments by visiting the official SBI website.