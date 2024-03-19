×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

SBI PO Final Result 2023 Declared: Check Roll Numbers of Qualified Candidates Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the SBI PO Final Result 2023 on March 19, 2024. Check list of qualified candidates here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
SBI PO final results 2023 out
SBI PO final results 2023 out | Image:iStock
The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the SBI PO Final Result 2023 on March 19, 2024. Candidates who participated in the group exercise and interview round can now access the final result for Probationary Officers on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The group exercise and interview sessions were conducted in January 2024, with the Bank releasing the roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates for the position of Probationary Officers.

The psychometric test likely took place from January 16 onwards, followed by the Group Exercise & Personal Interview at various exam centers across the country from January 21 onwards. Only candidates who qualified for the main examination were eligible to participate in the interview round.

Direct link to check SBI PO final result 2023. 

How to check SBI PO Final Results 2023

To check the final result, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
2. Click on the "Careers" link and then navigate to the "Current Openings" section.
3. Look for the SBI PO 2023 final result link on the page.
4. Click on the link, and a PDF file will open displaying the result.
5. Check your roll number in the PDF and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

The main examination was conducted on December 5, 2023, and the results were declared on January 11, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 2000 Probationary Officer positions in the organization. The registration process took place from September 7 to September 27, 2023. For more information and related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

