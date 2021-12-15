SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Likely To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Download Call Letters

SBI PO results 2021:The result of prelims exam that was conducted for Probationary Officer posts in State Bank of India has been released on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. All those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to sit for the second round which is SBI Mains exam. Since the prelims result has been released, the bank is expected to release the SBI PO mains call letter for qualified candidates soon. In order to take the Mains exam, it will be important for candidates to carry the SBI PO Mains hall ticket. SBI is expected to announce the Mains exam date soon as no official date has been announced yet. However, it is being expected to be conducted in December 2021. The steps to download the call letters (once released) have been attached below.

How to download SBI PO Mains hall ticket

Candidates will at first go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to look for ‘Careers’ tab and click on ‘Join SBI’ in the menu bar.

In the ‘Current Openings’ tab, candidates will have to click on the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers' link.

In the next step, candidates should look for and click on the “Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021″ link

On the landing page, candidates will have to enter their Registration number/Roll Number and Password (Date of birth) and the Captcha code.

After entering all the necessary details, click on the Login button, then the SBI PO Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the SBI PO Admit Card 2021 and take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

SBI PO Prelims exam 2021: Details

On December 14, results have been displayed for the exam that was held over 3 days last month. This recruitment drive of State Bank aims to hire 2056 candidates for PO posts. It is being said that near about 10 lakh candidates applied for the exam this year. This is the first stage of recruitment as candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to sit for Mains. In order to check prelims result, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. Here is how to check the same.

SBI PO Prelims result 2021: Steps to check