SBI PO Mains Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Result PDF

SBI PO 2021 Mains result: State Bank of India has announced the SBI PO mains result 2021 on January 26, 2022. All the candidates who were eligible to appear in Mains exam and took the exam can check the Probationary Officer mains exam result now. It has been uploaded on the official website sbi.co.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that the results have been released for Mains exam which was conducted on January 2, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,056 posts will be filled.

The next step after the release of Main result is the interview. Those candidates who have cleared the Mains exam will be called for the final or interview round. The interview round is scheduled to be conducted in the second or third week of February 2022. The call letter will be released in the first or second week of February 2022. The final result will be announced in February or March 2022. Here are the steps that need to be followed to download the results.

SBI PO 2021 Recruitment: Check important dates here

The application process was started on October 5, 2021

The deadline to apply was October 25, 2021

SBI PO 2021 mains exam was conducted on January 2, 2022

SBI PO Mains Result 2021: Here is how to check

Candidates who took the exam should go to the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on Careers link being displayed

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on SBI PO Result 2021 link

A PDF file will be opened where candidates can check the result

Candidates should download the file and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results

SBI PO 2021 Mains exam analysis

Few candidates who took the exam on January 2 said that the difficulty level of the SBI PO 2021 mains question paper was moderate. They found Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude sections moderate to difficult. Many candidates said that the English section and General Awareness were easy to moderate.